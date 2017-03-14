Hector Lombard Posts Photos of Scary Looking Car Crash

Jay Anderson
Hector Lombard isn’t having much luck in or out of the octagon of late. The former Bellator MMA middleweight champion who was heavily hyped upon joining the UFC has gone 0-3 in his last three bouts. Dropping fights to Neil Magny, Dan Henderson, and Johny Hendricks, Lombard’s likely fighting for his life in the promotion.

To add insult to injury, he also suffered a scary looking car crash over the weekend. He took to Instagram to post photos of the damage to his vehicle, adding “Lucky to be alive! God is good God is great!”

Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash.

Lombard, meanwhile, has no date set for his return to action. He was last seen at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax in February where he lost a unanimous decision to Johny Hendricks.

