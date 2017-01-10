Hector Lombard vs. Brad Tavares Removed From UFC on FOX in Denver

Middleweight veteran Hector Lombard was scheduled to face The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 11 semi-finalist Brad Tavares at UFC on FOX in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 28. UFC officials confirmed to MMAJunkie.com (via MMAFighting.com) that the bout has been scrapped from the card.

Both fighters suffered injuries and have been pulled as a result.

A middleweight clash between Alessio Di Chirico and Eric Spicely has taken its place. Lombard has gone 0-2, 1 NC in his last three bouts. His bout against Josh Burkman was originally a unanimous decision in his favor. The result was changed to a no contest when the former Bellator middleweight champion tested positive an anabolic steroid. Lombard hasn’t officially won a bout since March 2014.

Tavares has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. The last time he stepped inside the Octagon was against Caio Magalhaes. The Hawaiian edged it out with a split decision victory. He’ll need to wait a little longer to try to win his second straight contest.