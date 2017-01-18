It looks like former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks isn’t done with the UFC just yet. Despite claiming he would retire if defeated by Neil Magny at UFC 207 (which is exactly what happened, but Hendricks backtracked on the claim prior to the fight), Hendricks has been linked to a bout with former Bellator middleweight champ Hector Lombard. According to a report by MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani, the fight is being targeted for the struggling UFC Halifax card on February 19. Previously, a heavyweight tilt between Junior Dos Santos and Stefan Struve was slated as the main event. Struve, however, pulled out earlier this month due to injury, and a replacement has not been found.

Per Helwani, UFC officials have yet to decide if Hendricks vs. Lombard will serve as the new main event, but it’s likely that Dos Santos is off the card. Nearly every other marquee heavyweight in the promotion is currently booked, injured, or suspended.

Lombard (34–6–1 (2) enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid, dropping losses to Magny and Dan Henderson, who finished him with a vicious head kick and elbow sequence at UFC 199. Hendricks (17–6), meanwhile, has lost two straight to Magny and Kelvin Gastelum, and missed weight on both occasions.

The fight is reportedly set for 185lbs, and would mark Hendricks’ debut as a middleweight, as well as Lombard’s return to the division.