Henri Hooft Explains Being Out of The Cage During Anthony Johnson’s Retirement

When Anthony Johnson called for his coach Henri Hooft to join him inside the Octagon, he was nowhere to be found.

“Rumble” announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) after being submitted by Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 210. It was Johnson’s second attempt at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold.

To Johnson’s surprise, Hooft wasn’t around when he announced his retirement. This drew criticisms from fans despite not knowing the full details. During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Hooft explained why he wasn’t around: