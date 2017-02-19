Luis Henrique vs Marcin Tybura Rescheduled for UFC 209

A heavyweight bout initially planned for UFC 208 between Henrique and Tybura has been added to March’s UFC 209

Brazil’s Henrique squares off against Poland’s Tybura on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in what is undoubtedly the most anticipated card of 2017 to date.

UFC officials are yet to determine bout order, but UFC 209’s main card will air on pay-per-view following preliminary bouts on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Henrique and Tybura’s initial meet was planned for UFC 208. Following Henrique’s exit from the bout, Justin Willis took the slot at short notice prior to being declared medically unfit as a result of a failure to adequately make weight.

Henrique’s only blemish in UFC came in his 2015 loss to Frenchman Francis Ngannou. Following this defeat, the Brazilian has earned successive submission victories over Dmitry Smoliakov and Christian Colombo.

Tybura ‘s UFC debut was a knockout loss to Timothy Johnson but has more recently scored an impressive knockout victory over Viktor Pesta at the UFC Fight Night 92 event.