Henry Cejudo: I Have DJ Beating T.J. Dillashaw by a Landslide

If Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw ever comes to fruition, then Henry Cejudo would have his money on “Mighty Mouse.”

It’s no secret that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president wants to see flyweight champion Johnson take on bantamweight ruler Dillashaw. On Dillashaw’s part, he’s expressed interest in the fight since the promotion tried removing Ray Borg from his number one contender spot. Johnson himself has said on his Twitch stream that bout negotiations were underway.

Then a curve ball was thrown at fans as Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said his fighter is set to meet Johnson in a rematch this summer. Sources later told MMA News that the bout wasn’t finalized. The status of the bout has remained unchanged.

Place Your Bets

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cejudo said he’s banking on Johnson if the “super fight” with Dillashaw were to happen:

“I have Demetrious by a landslide, to be honest with you. I think Demetrious’ speed, he’s intelligent, nothing to take away from T.J. I’ve said it before, I think it’s just a weight issue. I think it’s T.J. getting down those extra 10 pounds and how he recovers the next day. I think that’s the biggest factor in that fight.”

