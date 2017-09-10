Henry Cejudo: I’m The One to Beat Demetrious Johnson

Henry Cejudo believes he has what it takes to defeat Demetrious Johnson.

Last night (Sept. 9), Cejudo took on Wilson Reis inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The flyweight scrap was part of the main card of UFC 215. “The Messenger” turned in a stellar performance, knocking out Reis in the second round.

Cejudo fought Johnson for the flyweight title back in April 2016. He lost the fight via first-round TKO. During the UFC 215 post-fight press conference, Cejudo said the loss is still fresh in his mind (via MMAFighting.com):

“Emotionally, I do want to fight him right away. Technically, I might even be ready for this guy. I don’t just want to fight Demetrious, I want to beat him and he’s been on my mind since he beat me. I’m a competitor, for me to get stopped in front of 20,000 people, that s**t hurts and I think about it a lot. There’s a reason why he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and that’s who I have to beat; not just fight, beat.”

“The Messenger” went on to say that he’s the fighter to take the 125-pound gold from Johnson.

“I’m the one. I know I’m the one. I have the style, I have the wrestling. I know I’m the one to beat Demetrious Johnson.”