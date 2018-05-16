Henry Cejudo: No One Cares to Watch Demetrious Johnson

Suddenly, Henry Cejudo is giving trash talking a try.

Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson aren’t strangers to one another. The two competed for Johnson’s flyweight title back in April 2016. “Mighty Mouse” made quick work of Cejudo, finishing him in under three minutes.

Since that time, Johnson has broken the UFC title defense record while Cejudo has earned victories over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis. With Joseph Benavidez and Pettis penciled in for a bout, a rematch between Johnson and Cejudo doesn’t seem far fetched.

In a rather uncharacteristic move, Cejudo fired off verbal shots at Johnson and his marketability. See the tweet below:

@MightyMouseUFC 🐀🔨

1)Lowest PPV in UFC history✅

2)Lowest Title fight gate✅

3)play video games all day✅

4)Haven’t fought for 8 months ✅

5)great fighter but nobody cares to watch him and I will kill the mouse @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 16, 2018

At first glance the trash talk may be a bit surprising, but a closer look will show that it’s not. Cejudo’s manager is Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA. Abdelaziz has been praised by the fighters he’s managed for sticking with them. He’s also known to not shy away from verbal jabs. It appears Cejudo has been taking notes and wants to up the ante when it comes to how the flyweight division performs on pay-per-view.

Johnson has yet to have a true rival in mixed martial arts. Anderson Silva found his in Chael Sonnen, while Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier still have bad blood to this day. “Mighty Mouse” usually smokes the competition, so he has yet to have a feud that can move the needle. John Dodson tried to stir the pot, but ultimately provided no test for Johnson in their rematch.

Do you think Henry Cejudo can become a viable foe for Demetrious Johnson?