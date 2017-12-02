Henry Cejudo Puts On Wrestling Clinic Against Sergio Pettis For Win

Round 1:

A nice body kick lands for Cejudo and he just misses on a few straight strikes. A leg kick from Pettis and Cejudo comes inside with a few missed strikes. Cejudo gets a quick takedown and is right into side control. Cejudo fires off some knees to the body and some nice elbows. Now he goes for the back but Pettis isn’t giving it up easy. After a scramble Pettis gets full guard but Cejudo continues to fight to advance. The round comes to an end with some huge ground-and-pound from Cejudo.

Round 2:

A nice overhand right from Cejudo and he lands a nice kick to the body. Pettis lands a nice side kick to the body himself and also defends a takedown. Some nice hooks from Cejudo and he gets the fight to the ground after Pettis falls down. In Pettis’ full guard now and he works to advance. Cejudo gets into side control for a brief moment but Pettis locks in a body triangle. Cejudo stacks Pettis and moves to take the back. Pettis gets to his feet but Cejudo hangs on to the back and delivers some knees to Pettis’ thighs. Pettis gets separation and Cejudo comes in with some nice shots to the body. A nice leg kick from Cejudo and the round comes to an end with a missed spinning kick attempt from Pettis.

Round 3:

Pettis opens up the round with a bit more aggression but Cejudo is landing some nice shots. A nice leg kick from Cejudo and he just misses on a front kick to the face. Cejudo comes in on a takedown and gets it easily, right into full guard. Cejudo stands up and tries to get some nice ground-and-pound before landing a nice superman punch to the ground. After a scramble Cejudo lands back in Pettis’ full guard. Pettis gets to his feet and is able to push off. A head kick lands for Cejudo and the fight comes to an end wight a failed takedown attempt from Pettis.

Official Result: Henry Cejudo def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)