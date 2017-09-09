Henry Cejudo Shocks Wilson Reis With Striking Clinic For Knockout Win

Round 1:

Cejudo opens things up with a karate stance and actually has some success with it, landing some nice shots. he does a nice job of evading Reis’ distance shots and is landing a plethora of big strikes. Reis comes inside and eats a knee from Cejudo, who gets top control before initiating the back clinch. Ground-and-pound from Cejudo before Reis scrambles back to his feet. A big right hand lands for Cejudo, who then stuffs a takedown attempt from Reis. A high-kick lands for Cejudo before a combination drops Reis. The round ends with a beautiful single leg from Cejudo.

Round 2:

Cejudo opens the round with a huge shots that drops Reis right out the gate. The former Olympian swarms for the ground-and-pound before the ref waves it off.

Official Result: Henry Cejudo def. Wilson Reis via R2 KO (punch, 0:25)