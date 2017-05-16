Henry Cejudo Talks Hand Injury That Kept Him Off UFC 211

Henry Cejudo thought he could fight off the pain of a hand injury and make it to UFC 211.

That didn’t happen as Cejudo was forced out of his bout with Sergio Pettis inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It was set to be the first bout on the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of the event.

Cejudo recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” The second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight explained why the hand injury was too severe to compete:

“I was like, ‘alright, by the time fight time comes, we just have to hopefully kind of let the adrenaline take over.’ Well, Monday night I wrap my hands professionally, just being cautious, and just started hitting pads and I just couldn’t throw the hand no more. It was probably the first or second punch I threw, I just knew it wasn’t 100 percent no more. I knew it was messed up and hurt because I would jog with my wraps on and I could feel my hand kind of separate from my wrist. I just kept hearing a bunch of little…just kind of the separation of little cracks in my joint, especially in my right hand. I just knew it wasn’t right.”