Henry Cejudo to Dillashaw: It’s a Whole New Ball Game at Flyweight

Henry Cejudo warns T.J. Dillashaw that a flyweight run may not go so well.

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Dillashaw has been clamoring for a “super fight” against flyweight king Demetrious Johnson. Dillashaw has even accused “Mighty Mouse” of being too scared to take the fight.

Cejudo, who has challenged Johnson for the flyweight gold in the past, recently said Dillashaw’s 125-pound ambitions may end in disappointment (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If Demetrious doesn’t fight T.J., I’ll welcome T.J. to the flyweight division. Because I know what it’s like to cut 10 pounds, and I know how much that stuff hurts. I know if he’s going to take a crack at DJ, it’s a whole new ball game at 125. You’re not going to feel the same as at 135, and DJ seems to do very, very well at 125 pounds. So I wouldn’t mind welcoming him to the weight class as a home sweet homecoming for Dillashaw.”