Henry Cejudo Upset With Tim Elliott After Being Called Fake

Henry Cejudo is not taking kindly to one former title contender’s comments about him.

In the past, Cejudo hasn’t been one to talk too much trash against those who he wants to fight.

However, that has all changed once Tim Elliott got under his skin during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter 24.

Now, Cejudo is eyeing a fight with Elliott before Elliott leaves the division and jumps to bantamweight.

“I was with him on The Ultimate Fighter show for six weeks, and I always felt he always had something to say every time I said something,” Cejudo said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “Every time I said [something], he always had a little smirk to his face, it was something that was just different and it always bugged me.”



For those who may not recall, Cejudo coached opposite Joseph Benavidez on TUF. On the flip side, Elliott, who was coached by Benavidez, won the tournament. Despite the time passing since that season, those comments are still bugging Cejudo.



“During the show they had asked all the contestants ‘what do you feel about the two coaches?’” Cejudo said. “They asked about Joseph and they asked about me. And of course they asked Elliott what do you think about Henry Cejudo and the first word that came out of his mouth was ‘fake.’ And I’m like ‘oh okay, so I’m fake.’”



“He goes off, beats two of my guys on The Ultimate Fighter show that I coached and he has a good performance against Demetrious and a lot of people applaud him, and now he wants to leave the flyweight division,” Cejudo continued. “And I just said, hold on, hold on, hold on. you ain’t leaving the flyweight division without getting a piece of ‘The Messenger.’ You said some things and now it’s time to man up.”

“I would meet Tim Elliott at 135. At heavyweight if he wanted. I want to fight Tim Elliott. I want to fight him. He called me boring, he called me fake, but yet, when he says he’ll fight anybody, he won’t do it. So you either man up or apologize. That’s kind of how I feel about it.”

