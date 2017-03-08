Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis Booked For UFC 211 in Dallas

Sergio Pettis is taking a monster leap in competition when he meets Henry Cejudo.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first got word of the match-up set for UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) later announced the bout.

Pettis is currently in the fifth position on the UFC flyweight rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span he has defeated Chris Cariaso, Chris Kelades, and John Moraga. His fight against Moraga arguably saw Pettis turn in the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Cejudo is coming off a debatable split decision loss to Joseph Benavidez. “The Messenger’s” only two losses have been against Benavidez and current UFC flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson. He is the highest ranked fighter “The Phenom” has ever faced.

UFC 211 will feature a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. It won’t be the first time the two meet, as they battled back in Dec. 2014. “Cigano” took a controversial unanimous decision victory.

The card also sees strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk defend her championship against Jessica Andrade. Welterweights Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal will also share the Octagon. A lightweight clash between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier has also been set.