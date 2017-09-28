Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis Planned For UFC 218

Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis may be in for a scrap in December.

MMAFighting.com reports that a flyweight bout between Cejudo and Pettis is close to being finalized for UFC 218 on Dec. 2. The two were supposed to meet back in May at UFC 211. Cejudo pulled out of the fight with a hand injury.

Cejudo returned to action in style earlier this month. He knocked out Wilson Reis in the second round. Many consider it to be Cejudo’s best performance.

Pettis has been no slouch himself. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno. “The Phenom” is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.