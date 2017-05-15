Herb Dean Defends Decision in Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez Fight

Hours removed from his decision at UFC 211, Herb Dean still believes the right call was made in the Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez fight.

In the third round, Alvarez connected with illegal knees to a downed Poirier. Dean stepped in and called off the fight, resulting in a no-contest being determined.

Many felt Poirier should have been given the win because the strikes were illegal, but Dean disputes that.

“I stand by that, ruling it a no-contest,” the veteran referee said on The MMA Hour. “I believe (Alvarez) was fighting in earnest and thought the fighter was not grounded. There’s no way I could say for certain.

“I attempted to warn him before he went in, but it was loud and I can’t say that he heard me.”

Alvarez connected on three knees to the head of Poirier, with the last being illegal and forcing Dean to stop the fight.