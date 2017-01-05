Herb Dean Fires Back at Criticism Over Ronda Rousey-Amanda Nunes Stoppage

Herb Dean’s heard all the talk about his decision to stop the UFC 207 main event between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

And he’s heard enough.

The veteran official responded to actor Michael Rapaport and others who believe he called off the Nunes-Rousey fight too soon recently in an interview with TMZ Sports. As he’s done in the past, Dean states that he knows the rules and has always given fighters the “benefit of the doubt” to show that they are still coherent and competing.

Rapaport was on a recent edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1 discussing the fight when he brought up Dean.

Hear the official on his decision to signal for the bell after 48 seconds in the video above.