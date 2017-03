Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau put on a show for the Brazilian crowd Saturday night, battling to a 15-minute majority draw in a featured bout at UFC Fight Night 106.

Correia, a former title contender in the bantamweight division, thought she had won when the final bell sounded, putting forth her patented victory dance. But Reneau’s toughness was awarded, as the veteran almost locked up a finish in the third on the ground.