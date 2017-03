Edson Barboza already owns a “Knockout of the Year” to his resume.

Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 106, he might have picked up his second, landing a perfectly-timed flying knee that finished off Beneil Dariush.

Back in 2012, Barboza connected with a wheel-kick that floored Terry Etim. He earned his second “Knockout of the Night” honors with the finish Saturday and the eighth bonus of his career.