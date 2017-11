Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader successfully defended his title Friday night in the main event of Bellator 186.

The event, which aired live on Spike, went down from Penn State University and also included two former Nittany Lion wrestling standouts.

In the co-headliner, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane became the first-ever Bellator female flyweight with a submission win over Emily Ducote.

Former Bellator champion Phil Davis and Ed Ruth returned to PSU and picked up main card victories.