Highlights: ‘Mighty Mouse’ Soars to 10th Consecutive UFC Title Defense

Demetrious Johnson showed once again why many consider him the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, as he defended his UFC flyweight title a record-tying 10th time Saturday night.

“Mighty Mouse” had little trouble doing whatever he wanted to Wilson Reis, finishing him in the third round in the main event of UFC on FOX 24.

“It’s an honor,” he said of the record. “I’m going to stay humble, get better, stay healthy and finish the next fight.”

The win tied Anderson Silva’s UFC record for consecutive title defenses, moving him out of a previous tie with Georges St-Pierre.