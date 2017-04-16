Highlights: Robert Whittaker Stuns, Finishes Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

He might have come in ranked sixth in the UFC’s middleweight division, but many believed Robert Whittaker was just another foe who would fall at the hands of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Instead, Whittaker scored his fifth consecutive win with a finish of Souza at UFC on FOX 24 Saturday night.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner manhandled Souza, who was looking to secure a future title shot with another win.

“I’ve been very high on him for a long time,” UFC president Dana White said. “I said this whole fight was going to be determined by the first clinch, and Robert got out of trouble early and did a literally flawless fight against Jacare.”