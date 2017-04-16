Highlights: Rose Namajunas Goes ‘Thug’ on Michelle Waterson

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Rose Namajunas might not look like it, but once the Octagon door closes, she loves going all “Thug” on her opponent.

Namajunas did just that Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, dominating Michelle Waterson for her fourth since in her last five fights.

“I was cool standing with her. In her last fight, she was defensive with kicks and then took it to the ground. We’ve made my striking lethal and it showed,” she said. “I’m always focused on me. Sometimes you get wrapped up in other people’s opinions, but you have to build yourself up.”

Namajunas added that she’ll be watching carefully later this year when Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her title against Jessica Andrade.

“I match up really either really well,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”

