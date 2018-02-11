Highlights From Yoel Romero’s KO Win Over Luke Rockhold (Video)

UFC 221 is in the books and Yoel Romero earned a spectacular knockout victory over Luke Rockhold.

The bout headlined UFC 221 on pay-per-view. The action took place inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The bout was scheduled to be for the interim UFC middleweight title. Only Rockhold was eligible to win the gold as Romero missed weight.

In the end, the “Soldier of God” can rest easy knowing that he likely secured a rematch with reigning middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Rockhold was off to a good start going to the leg kicks, but Romero used this as an opportunity to gauge his opponent’s strategy.

In the second stanza, Romero blitzed Rockhold and landed some strikes. This is where Rockhold started to go to the jab a bit more. Romero also went to his own leg kicks.

The third round was disastrous for Rockhold. Romero countered him with a right hand and it sent Rockhold crashing to the canvas. A followup uppercut and some strikes ended the fight. Rockhold was out.

Highlights

Peep some of the highlights below:

Romero charges at Rockhold with punches across the Octagon! @YoelRomeroMMA coming out swinging in round 2! #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/J4w5kQpRvB — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2018

A hammer fist to the thigh of Luke Rockhold. You just never know what Yoel Romero is going to do #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/LgahLJm5oU — UFC India (@UFCIndia) February 11, 2018

40-Year Old Winner! Yoel Romero was clinical with his finish of Luke Rockhold as @bisping and @twooodley breakdown the #UFC221 main event! https://t.co/2Pibvq7oAH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

Alright fight fans, time to sound off in the comments section below. Who takes the likely rematch between Whittaker and Romero? Also, where do you think Rockhold goes from here?