Hisaki Kato Has ‘No Particular Feeling’ About Fighting Ralek Gracie

Bellator middleweight Hisaki Kato has developed a reputation of being a knockout artist. Kato has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 7-2. All seven of his wins have come by way of knockout.

One of Kato’s most memorable finishes came when he faced Joe Schilling back in June 2015. Kato had knocked out Schilling before in Bellator’s second kickboxing event. In the cage, Kato did it again with a brutal superman punch.

He’s gone 2-1 since that fight and now has his sights set on Bellator 170. Kato will be on the main card and his opponent will be Ralek Gracie. The Kudo specialist told MMAJunkie.com that he hasn’t put much thought behind fighting someone from the Gracie family:

“I don’t really care about (his name). He’s a Gracie and comes from the Gracie family, so I will be careful on the ground and trying to keep the fight standing. But it gives me no particular feeling because he’s from the Gracie family.”

Besides being a well known Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, Gracie also founded Metamoris in 2012. It’s a promotion that puts together events with 20 minute gi or no-gi matches. Back in October 2016, he announced he had signed with Bellator.

Gracie hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since May 2010. Nonetheless, Kato feels an impressive win could earn him a title shot.

“He’s really famous so it’s a good match-up. I was not expecting to fight him, but it’s a good match-up so it’s OK for me. If I have a good win and I can knock him out or something then I will really push to have a title shot, because I think I would deserve it.”

Bellator 170 takes place this Saturday night (Jan. 21) at The Forum in Inglewood, California. A grudge match between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen will headline the card.