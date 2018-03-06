Max Holloway Taunts Conor McGregor Over ‘King of Chicken’ Ad

On Monday Conor McGregor inked a new deal with Burger King and took to social media with a new ad campaign where he calls himself the “undisputed champ champ” and a chicken sandwich as the “undisputed spicy champ.”

Former opponent and current UFC featherweight title holder Max Holloway wasted no time in responding to the former two-division UFC champion.

You went from King of Ireland to King of "chicken"? Looking forward to the two strips meal coming April 7. PS Shout out to the real fighting Irish. The ones who value whats in heart before whats on waist. Hawaii respects you and welcomes you with open arms https://t.co/kqyiAw3PDY

In addition, Holloway also pitched his services to rival burger company Wendys and took another jab at McGregor.

Yo @Wendys if you need a fighter whos about the REAL BEEF in your burgers you know who to call https://t.co/J0OQN0lb0n — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 6, 2018

Holloway (19-3) hasn’t tasted defeat since he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against McGregor back in Aug. 2013 at UFC Fight Night 26. Since then, the 26-year-old champion has racked off 12-straight wins, including two finishes over former champion Jose Aldo where he captured the UFC featherweight crown last year. Holloway has been campaigning for a rematch ever since, even offering to move up to lightweight to face the UFC superstar – as has he told our very own Damon Martin in an interview with MMA Weekly.

The perfect scenario for “Blessed” would see the two rivals face off in Holloway’s native Hawaii later this year, should the UFC find a way to host an event there.

Will McGregor Return?

McGregor (21-3) hasn’t defended his lightweight title since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016 and is likely going to be stripped of his championship should he not return to the octagon anytime soon. As of February 18th of last month, McGregor set a UFC record (h/t Nick Dwyer) as the longest UFC champion not to make the first defense of his title. At the time of this article from BloodyElbow, the the record was broken at 464 days. McGregor stepped into the boxing ring last year instead where he was knocked out by hall of famer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

