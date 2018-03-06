Max Holloway Taunts Conor McGregor Over ‘King of Chicken’ Ad

By
James Lynch
-
1

On Monday Conor McGregor inked a new deal with Burger King and took to social media with a new ad campaign where he calls himself the “undisputed champ champ” and a chicken sandwich as the “undisputed spicy champ.”

Twitter “Beef”

 

Former opponent and current UFC featherweight title holder Max Holloway wasted no time in responding to the former two-division UFC champion.

