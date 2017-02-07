Holly Holm: ‘2016 Was The Most Unsuccessful Year of my Entire Fighting Career’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: AP/ Eric Jamison

Holly Holm has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” came into 2016 on an absolute high. After emerging victorious in her first two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, Holm received a women’s bantamweight title bout against Ronda Rousey.

Up to that point, “Rowdy” hadn’t lost and quickly became a sports icon, who crossed over to the mainstream media. Holm stunned Rousey with a second-round head kick knockout to capture the gold.

Holm was hit with a dose of harsh reality. In her first title defense, Holm was choked out by Miesha Tate in the final round at UFC 196. With her title lost, Holm tried to bounce back against Valentina Shevchenko. It didn’t work out for Holm, who was outgunned in a unanimous decision loss.

The former 135-pound queen admitted to FOX Sports that the events that transpired last year wasn’t what she hoped for:

“There’s a lot of pressure. What is Holly going to do now at 145 coming off two losses? She’s never been here before. She’s coming off the highlight of her career (against Ronda Rousey) to two losses in a row. The most unsuccessful year of my entire fighting career.”

Holm will be fighting Germaine de Randamie this Saturday night (Feb. 11) at UFC 208. “The Preacher’s Daughter” said she is hoping to avoid being known solely for her upset win over Rousey.

“I don’t want my whole career to be defined around getting the belt from Ronda. I want my career to be defined by me being the best fighter I can be and accomplishing the biggest things I can, from whatever competition comes in front of me. So I want this for me for my career. I don’t want it to just be around the one fight. I want them to remember everything after. I want to be able to do a lot in this career still.”

LATEST NEWS

Demian Maia: ‘The People Who Talk Sh*t Won’t Carry MMA Forever’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Demian Maia is on a six-fight winning streak and still hasn't received a welterweight title shot. It isn't as if Maia has fought cans in...

Holly Holm: ‘2016 Was The Most Unsuccessful Year of my Entire Fighting Career’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Holly Holm has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late. "The Preacher's Daughter" came into 2016 on an absolute high. After emerging...

Report: Fabricio Werdum Meets Ben Rothwell at UFC 211 on May 13

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Let's try this again. It looks like another heavyweight bout has been added to the UFC 211 card set for May 13 inside the American...

Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year. Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is...
video

Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF). Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they...