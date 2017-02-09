Holly Holm, Anderson Silva Listed As Betting Underdogs For UFC 208 Fights

With Saturday’s UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view less than two days away, the betting lines for the fights scheduled for the first-ever UFC event in Brooklyn, New York are starting to see movement.

According to the odds on the official UFC website, Germaine de Randamie is a betting favorite over former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm.

UFC.com currently has Holm a slight underdog at +104, while de Randamie is sitting at -124.

In the co-main event, MMA legend and former longtime UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva is also an underdog, as he is currently listed as a +125 dog. Meanwhile, emerging contender Derek Brunson is a betting favorite at -145.

To better understand the aforementioned betting lines and the complete odds for all of the fights for Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV seen below, it breaks down like this …

In the case of the main event, Holly Holm is currently listed as a betting underdog at +104, while Germaine de Randamie is the betting favorite at -124. What this means is a $100 bet on Holm would earn you $104 profit if she were to pull off what would be considered an upset victory. On the flip-side of the coin, a $124 bet on de Randamie at -124 would net you $100 profit if she were to win.

Below are the complete UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie betting odds, as listed by UFC.com:

UFC 208: HOLM vs. DE RANDAMIE BETTING ODDS

Main Card (PPV)

* Holly Holm (+104) vs. Germaine de Randamie (-124) — UFC Women’s Featherweight Title

* Anderson Silva (+125) vs. Derek Brunson (-145)

* Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (-500) vs. Tim Boetsch (+385)

* Glover Teixeira (-190) vs. Jared Cannonier (+165)

* Dustin Poirier (-450) vs. Jim Miller (+350)

Preliminary Card (FS1)

* Randy Brown (-130) vs. Belal Muhammad (+110)

* Wilson Reis (-565) vs. Ulka Sasaki (+435)

* Nik Lentz (+240) vs. Islam Makhachev (-280)

* Ian McCall (-110) vs. Jarred Brooks (-110)

* Marcin Tybura (-) vs. Justin Willis (-)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

* Ryan LaFlare (-270) vs. Roan Carneiro (+230)

* Rick Glenn (-165) vs. Phillipe Nover (+160)

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie takes place this Saturday, February 11th, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, airing live via pay-per-view. Join us here at MMANews.com on 2/11 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.