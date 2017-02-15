Holly Holm Appeals UFC 208 Loss Due to Germaine de Randamie’s Late Strikes

Holly Holm is not taking her controversial UFC 208 loss laying down.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017. It was also the UFC’s first trip to Brooklyn, NY. The event took place inside the Barclays center. It was the UFC’s third card in the state of New York since the ban on mixed martial arts (MMA) competition was lifted.

Unfortunately, it was marred by controversy. Holm and Germaine de Randamie competed for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title in the main event. At the end of round two, referee Todd Anderson failed to step in-between the fighters once the horn sounded. This allowed de Randamie to nail Holm with two punches well after the round was over.

Anderson didn’t warn “The Iron Lady” until she landed another late strike after the third round ended. The fight ended up going the full five rounds and de Randamie was awarded the 145-pound gold in a unanimous decision victory.

MMAFighting.com has confirmed that a complaint against Anderson and an appeal of the fight result have been filed. You can read a piece of the complaint below:

“We respectfully request the commission review referee Anderson’s failure to assess a foul and render a decision regarding a point deduction following Round 2, and failure to assess a foul and a point deduction following Round 3, and determine an appropriate result.”

The full complaint can be seen here.

As it stands now, Holm has a professional MMA record of 10-3. She has lost three fights in a row. “The Preacher’s Daughter” was once the ruler of the 135-pound division after her career defining head kick knockout over Ronda Rousey.

If the appeal has success, the fight would likely be declared a draw or a no contest. If such a change were to be made, there would be no UFC women’s featherweight title holder.