Holly Holm Believes Mayweather vs. McGregor Was Stopped Early

Holly Holm doesn’t agree with the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor stoppage.

On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor went head-to-head inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Money” won the bout via 10th round TKO. McGregor didn’t go down, but referee Robert Byrd felt “Notorious” wasn’t intelligently defending himself.

Holm saw the bout and she didn’t agree with the stoppage. She explained why during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“You don’t see McGregor arguing it was stopped, but I thought though the ref jumped in a little early, yeah. It’s not like he was out on his feet or about to get knocked out, or something like that. He wasn’t going in there to counter or anything. It was definitely an early stoppage for sure.”