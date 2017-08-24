Holly Holm Conditionally Open to Bout With Cyborg

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm may be up for a second pop at the featherweight title, but it will be on her own terms

Holm lost her first UFC bout at 145 pounds to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 earlier this year in controversial fashion.

Following that defeat, “The Preacher’s Daughter” moved back down to 135 pounds and broke a losing streak with an impressive knockout of Bethe Correia in Singapore three months later.

The Jackson-Wink student has, in recent times, being linked with a bout with the formidable champion of the women’s featherweight division, Cris Cyborg. Holm has announced that she does see the fight happening providing it is in her best interests:

“This is me publicly saying, ‘Yes, I am open to the fight at 145 [pounds],’” Holm told ESPN recently. “[But] I’m not going to take a fight at 135 pounds one month, and then the next month it’s, ‘Oh hey, do you want to fight Cyborg at 145?’ This is me going outside of my weight class and that’s OK. I’m willing to take the fight. I just want to have a full training camp. My contract is at 135 pounds. So, if they came with a fight like that [at 145lbs], I would say, ‘Let’s negotiate.’ I truly feel that is one of, if not the biggest, female fights they can promote. I’m not in it for the priority of money, but I value myself. […] This is a huge fight and I’m sure everybody around it, the promotion, is going to make money. So, I would expect more money.”