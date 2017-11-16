Holly Holm vs. Cyborg Still Possible, Claim’s Holm’s Agent

A fight between former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and reigning women’s featherweight queen Cris Cyborg may happen yet

Holm’s management referred to the prospect of their fighter meeting Cris Cyborg at UFC as “dead” last week.

According to a report by MMA Fighting the fight may happen still make the Dec. 30 event.

The report claims:

“Still, at this time, there’s no deal in place to book the UFC women’s featherweight title fight on Dec. 30 and bout agreements have been not been issued yet.”

“Holly was anxiously awaiting the Dec. 30 fight with Cyborg,” Holm’s agent Lenny Fresquez told MMAFighting.com last week, “and had been training for it. But we could not come to financial terms for this featherweight title bout in December. We look forward to meeting her under the right circumstances.”

Fresquez did decline to comment when contacted by MMAFighting.com on Thursday, however.

The news will serve as music to the ears of the more optimistic observers in the MMA community, given the UFC’s failure to nail a headline bout for the end of year spectacular.