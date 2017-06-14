Holly Holm Doesn’t Regret Missing Out on Ronda Rousey Rematch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Holly Holm
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Holly Holm isn’t showing regret over the fact that she didn’t wait for a rematch with Ronda Rousey.

Holm earned the biggest win of her combat sports career when she knocked out Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2015. Up to that point, Rousey was unbeaten and had dominated her opposition.

The tables quickly turned on Holm. Just four months later, “The Preacher’s Daughter” was submitted by Miesha Tate, losing her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title. She then lost two other bouts and is now on a three-fight skid.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Holm said she has no regrets leaving the rematch with “Rowdy” behind:

“I didn’t want my career to be based around one person or one fight or wait for the rematch because of the money. That’s just not how – I don’t fight for money. I fight for passion. A lot of people from the outside looking at the business aspect are thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, you should have waited and just fought Ronda in the rematch.’ But there’s a lot that’s happened since then.”

