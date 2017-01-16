Holly Holm Favored to Take New Female 145lb Strap at UFC 208

Holly Holm opens as betting favorite prior to UFC 208 title fight in Brooklyn.

Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has been confirmed as the (slim) favorite over challenger Germaine de Randamie in the franchise’s first female-featherweight title fight at UFC 208 on Feb 11. Holm (10-2) opens as minus-130 favorite over de Randamie’s plus-100 price, in the.headlining title fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Betting lines are provided courtesy of Nick Kalikas, of MMAOddsBreaker.com.

Kalikas confirmed the science behind the odds:

“Holm was a champion boxer, while de Randamie was a multiple-time champion kickboxer”. “Holm is looking to bounce back from a two-fight losing streak and, personally, I think she’ll need to use all the tools in her game — not just her striking. “De Randamie is just as good of a striker as Holm, if not better, and she possesses more finishing power. Holm is the more popular fighter due to her victory over Ronda Rousey, and more public action is expected to come her way, so I’m opening her as a slight favorite.”

Ronda Rousey’s first MMA loss came to “The Preacher’s Daughter” via brutal knockout at UFC 193 in November 2015. Holm was unable to capitalize on her champion status subsequently, with losses to Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko bringing the ex-WBC boxing champion back down to earth.

Holm’s intention now is to capture the 145-pound title, and then fight at 135 pounds to reclaim her old belt, which is currently held by Amanda Nunes. It is noteworthy that Holm was also favored to beat Tate and Nunes.

The Netherlands’ De Randamie is 3-1 in the UFC, but will invariably be fighting a higher calibre of opponent in Holm.