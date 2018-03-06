Holly Holm: ‘I Still Want to Fight & That’s The Bottom Line’

Don’t ask Holly Holm about retirement plans.

With a record of 1-4 in her last five outings and at the age of 36, Holm is constantly asked if retirement has crossed her mind. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder doesn’t plan on hanging up her gloves yet. In fact, she’s a little tired of being asked about it.

Back To The Grind

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Holm explained why she won’t call it quits yet (via MMAMania.com):

“A lot of people have been asking me, ‘You had four out of five losses, so you know, you are 36, are you going to retire now?’ I still want to fight, and that’s the bottom line. There are people who tell me I’m the only one who took her (Cyborg) that far, and others telling me to retire. I’m like, ‘Why would I want to retire when I just gave her the toughest fight?’ You know what I mean? And in a weight class that’s a heavier weight class that I usually fight in, against the biggest person. I was still the one to give her the toughest fight, so I don’t really understand the retirement questions. Maybe it’s just because of the four of five has gone. I don’t see it that way. I am still competitive and have the capability and I still want to do it.”

Talk to us in the comments below. Do you think Holly Holm still has plenty left in the tank?