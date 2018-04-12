Holly Holm Meets Megan Anderson in Featherweight Bout at UFC 225

At UFC 225, Holly Holm will make her return to action as she welcomes former Invicta Fighting Championships 145-pound champion Megan Anderson to the Octagon on June 9 in Chicago.

The women’s featherweight division has finally booked a non-title fight for the first time ever.

News of the fight was first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

This will be Holm’s third appearance in the UFC women’s featherweight division after she competed in the inaugural title bout last February to help launch the weight class. Holm came up short that night against Germaine de Randamie, who later vacated the belt and returned to the women’s bantamweight division.

Holm would then get a win back at 135 pounds before being matched up against Cris Cyborg in a featherweight title fight last December at UFC 219. Holm came up short once again but she managed to give Cyborg a tougher fight than she had faced in the past decade.

Following that performance, Holm said she was open to challenges at bantamweight and featherweight and it appears the UFC was definitely interested in keeping her at 145 pounds for at least one more fight.

As for Anderson, she will finally make her UFC debut after first signing with the promotion last year when she was expected to face Cyborg in a featherweight title fight in July 2017.

Unfortunately personal problems kept Anderson out of that fight but the former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion continued to train while awaiting her opportunity to compete again.

Now she’s booked her first UFC fight against one of the biggest names in the women’s division with hopes that a victory will finally score her a showdown with Cyborg later this year.

Holm vs. Anderson is the latest addition to a growing UFC 225 card that will be headlined by middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Yoel Romero with an interim title fight serving as the co-main event when Rafael dos Anjos faces off with Colby Covington.

What do you think of the matchup between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson? Sound off in the comments and let us know!