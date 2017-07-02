Holly Holm no Longer Attached to Getting Back UFC Gold

Holly Holm doesn’t appear to be obsessed with holding Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold once again.

Holm is coming off a head kick knockout win over Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 111. “The Preacher’s Daughter” snapped a three-fight skid. Many considered it a fall from grace after stunning the world with her knockout win over Ronda Rousey.

During her recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holm said she couldn’t afford a loss:

“It was a new spot I had never been in. I guess going into this fight I just told myself there’s not even an option to lose this fight, Holly. Not even an option. You’re just going to go in there and you’re going do it and I didn’t even put anything else in my head.”

She went on to say to fighting for a title is no longer something she’s attached to.

“It would be cool to fight for the belt but, you know, if it happens it happens. I’m just kind of curious to see how the next fight goes in a couple weeks and then just kind of go from there. I’d definitely love to fight for the belt again, I think that would be awesome, but I definitely know that it would have to be an opportunity presented to me and we’ll see if that happens.”