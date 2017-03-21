Holly Holm Offered Fight Against South Korea’s Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Singapore

Former UFC bantamweight champ and recent featherweight contender Holly Holm has been offered a chance to get her career back on track at UFC Fight Night 111. The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, June 17 2017. Opposite Holm in the octagon would be South Korea’s Ji Yeon Kim, making her UFC debut. BJPenn.com broke news of the potential fight earlier today.

After building her name up as a multi-time champion in the boxing world, Holm (10–3) made the jump to MMA, debuting as a pro 2011 and working her way to the UFC. She shot to fame after dethroning Ronda Rousey at UFC 193, but lost the bantamweight title in her first defense against Miesha Tate at UFC 196. Since then, she has lost two straight – first to current bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko, then to Germaine de Randamie in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight. That UFC 208 loss was her most recent. Should she sign on for UFC Fight Night 111, it would look to be something of a rebuilding attempt.

Ji Yeon Kim (6-0-2), who has fought in numerous Asian promotions including DEEP and ROAD FC, would be making her debut in the UFC against the former champ. She’s coming off a submission victory under the Top FC banner in November.

As Kim has fought mainly at bantamweight, it’s expected the fight will be contested at 135lbs. The card will air on UFC Fight Pass.