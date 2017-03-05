Holly Holm on Germaine de Randamie’s Late Hits: ‘She Knows She Did it on Purpose’

Holly Holm won’t easily forget what transpired last month.

At UFC 208, Holm battled Germaine de Randamie inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. They competed in the main event for the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title.

The bout certainly wasn’t without controversy. At the end of round two, de Randamie nailed Holm with two shots, the last one rocking “The Preacher’s Daughter.” Then after the horn sounded to signal the end of the third frame, de Randamie again struck Holm. Referee Todd Anderson finally issued a warning to “The Iron Lady.”

When the night was over, de Randamie earned a unanimous decision to capture the women’s 145-pound gold. Holm appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and accused de Randamie of landing the late strikes on purpose: