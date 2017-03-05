Holly Holm on Germaine de Randamie’s Late Hits: ‘She Knows She Did it on Purpose’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Ed Mulholland of USA TODAY Sports

Holly Holm won’t easily forget what transpired last month.

At UFC 208, Holm battled Germaine de Randamie inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. They competed in the main event for the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title.

The bout certainly wasn’t without controversy. At the end of round two, de Randamie nailed Holm with two shots, the last one rocking “The Preacher’s Daughter.” Then after the horn sounded to signal the end of the third frame, de Randamie again struck Holm. Referee Todd Anderson finally issued a warning to “The Iron Lady.”

When the night was over, de Randamie earned a unanimous decision to capture the women’s 145-pound gold. Holm appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and accused de Randamie of landing the late strikes on purpose:

“I’m not trying to be like a wuss about it and whine. That’s definitely not what I’m trying to do. I think that’s a hard spot for me. A lot of people keep saying, well, she hit you after the bell, how do you feel? Well, I’m a fighter. I’m not going to sit here and whine about it and complain. There’s a lot of things I could have done. At least own it. She knows she did it on purpose and one of them definitely rocked me.”

