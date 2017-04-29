Holly Holm on Her Place in UFC Title Picture: ‘I Still Feel I’m in The Mix’

Holly Holm doesn’t believe she’s fallen out of title contention.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” went from a stunning knockout victory over Ronda Rousey for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title, to losing three in a row. Her losses haven’t been to weak competition. She fell short against Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holm said she’s still in the title hunt. A win over Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 111 on June 24 will be crucial in proving her point: