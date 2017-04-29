Holly Holm on Her Place in UFC Title Picture: ‘I Still Feel I’m in The Mix’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Holly Holm
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Holly Holm doesn’t believe she’s fallen out of title contention.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” went from a stunning knockout victory over Ronda Rousey for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title, to losing three in a row. Her losses haven’t been to weak competition. She fell short against Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holm said she’s still in the title hunt. A win over Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 111 on June 24 will be crucial in proving her point:

“Absolutely, I still feel like I’m in the mix. I still feel like I’m competitive and up in the top, so you never know when that next opportunity can come. [I don’t have to change things]. I mean, I want to have fun with it partly, too, I don’t want to be constantly stressing on anything, and I want to have fun while I’m doing it. I think that I’ve been trying to learn so much, that I put so much emphasis on trying to do everything all the time, and you know, I really just want to let it come together and put it all together rather just feel like it’s all pieced apart. I feel like that’s where I’m at now. I feel like I’ve learned a lot over my last three fights and it’s time to put it all together. I feel like I’ve been keeping it in pieces rather than letting it be this combined arsenal, this combined set of skills.”

