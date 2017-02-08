Holly Holm On “Live With Kelly” Today To Promote Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

On Tuesday, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is scheduled to appear on the ABC morning talk show, “Live With Kelly” to promote her fight against Germaine de Randamie in the main event of this Saturday’s UFC 208 pay-per-view.

Holm will appear with longtime television personality Kelly Ripa to promote the bout with de Randamie this weekend, which marks the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Title bout.

UFC.com wrote the following about Holm’s scheduled appearance:

“Tune in to ‘Live with Kelly’ on Wednesday, February 8 as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm discusses her upcoming fight against Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. Check your local listings for airing times and more information.”

Headlined by Holm-de Randamie, UFC 208 takes place this Saturday, February 11th, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

