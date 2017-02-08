Holly Holm On “Live With Kelly” Today To Promote Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

By
Matt Boone
-
0

On Tuesday, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is scheduled to appear on the ABC morning talk show, “Live With Kelly” to promote her fight against Germaine de Randamie in the main event of this Saturday’s UFC 208 pay-per-view.

Holm will appear with longtime television personality Kelly Ripa to promote the bout with de Randamie this weekend, which marks the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Title bout.

UFC.com wrote the following about Holm’s scheduled appearance:

“Tune in to ‘Live with Kelly’ on Wednesday, February 8 as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm discusses her upcoming fight against Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. Check your local listings for airing times and more information.”

Headlined by Holm-de Randamie, UFC 208 takes place this Saturday, February 11th, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Join us here this Saturday for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 208 pay-per-view.

LATEST NEWS

Eduardo Dantas vs. Darrion Caldwell Announced as Bellator 177 Headliner

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Bellator is making its return to Hungary. Today (Feb. 8) the promotion announced that Bellator 177 will take place inside the Budapest Sports Arena on...

Holly Holm On “Live With Kelly” Today To Promote Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

Matt Boone -
0
On Tuesday, former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is scheduled to appear on the ABC morning talk show, "Live With Kelly" to promote...

UFC Confirms Miocic-JDS 2 For Heavyweight Title As UFC 211 Main Event

Matt Boone -
0
On Tuesday, UFC confirmed via their official website what we reported on Monday here at MMANews.com -- UFC 211 has a championship main event. Headlining...

Stipe Miocic Opens As 2-To-1 Betting Favorite Over JDS For UFC 211 Rematch

Matt Boone -
1
As Fernando Quiles Jr. reported here at MMANews.com on Monday, a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos appears to be set as...
video

Video: UFC 208 Free Fight: Tim Boetsch vs. Nick Ring From UFC 135

Matt Boone -
0
Ahead of his UFC 208 main card bout against highly regarded Middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, longtime UFC contender Tim Boetsch is featured in...