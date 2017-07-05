Holly Holm on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Disgrace’

Holly Holm isn’t a detractor of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather “super fight.”

Holm has dabbled in both the sport of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). She has won major championships in both sports.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” she said there’s a chance that McGregor will be a tough out for Mayweather:

“Mayweather is undefeated for a reason. But still, if feel anything can happen in a fight and Conor’s got speed which, I think, Mayweather, a lot of people can’t handle Mayweather’s speed. I think Conor has speed and he can deal with speed pretty well. I think Conor’s fighting style and stance can actually be competitive for Mayweather.”

“The Preacher’s Daughter” feels those who are critical of the bout don’t compete.

“If McGregor wins, its going to be earlier. If it goes longer, it’s going to be Floyd Mayweather. Anything can happen in a fight. I don’t think it’s a disgrace. I think if anyone’s out there making fun of this fight, I can guarantee you that those are the people who don’t fight.”