Holly Holm Taking Things One Step at a Time Following UFC 225 Win

Holly Holm isn’t one to think too far ahead before focusing on the present.

Last night (June 9), Holm took on Megan Anderson inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This was Anderson’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Holm earned a dominant unanimous decision win.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” is the number one ranked UFC bantamweight, but she gave Cris Cyborg her toughest test to date for the women’s featherweight title back in Dec. 2017. Amanda Nunes doesn’t have a clear contender, but Holm may be a solid option after the victory over Anderson.

During her post-fight media scrum, Holm said she’s in no rush to make a decision (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Anything you lose, you want back, right? That’s something that’s dear to you. I think that’s probably closest to my heart, but I want it all. I don’t think that you’d even get in this game if you don’t want it all. I want it all. I want victories. I want belts. I want all of it. And it’s just one step at a time, one fight at a time, and really the only thing on my plate right now was tonight. I’m going to enjoy that.”

UFC 225 was headlined by a non-title middleweight bout. Champion Robert Whittaker took on Yoel Romero. “The Reaper” took a split decision win a highly praised bout.

The co-main event saw Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos do battle. The bout was contested for the interim welterweight championship. Covington won the gold via unanimous decision. He’s set to meet Tyron Woodley in a title unification bout in the future.

