Holly Holm Responds to Cyborg’s USADA Claims

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has hit back at Cris Cyborg’s claims that she feels she has been the target of ‘unfair’ and excessive USADA testing

145-pound champion Cyborg took to Instagram prior to this month’s confirmation of a UFC 219 bout between both women, claiming that she has been subject to testing which she believes is too much. The Brazilian indicated that Holm was behind the three tests she had undergone in just one month:

Holm exercised her right to reply on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, claiming that she has had her own fair share of USADA testing:

“So, apparently there was a little bit of drama today because USADA went to Cyborg’s house. I know I’ve been the topic of interest a lot on her social media and I don’t mind fighters trying to promote fights and that’s fine, but let’s be real for a minute: She said she’s been tested by USADA and wants to me to be tested just as much.

“She probably should have looked on their public records on their webpage and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight. I’m in no race, I really don’t care.

“I just know I compete clean and I’m tested all the time, I just never needed an applause for passing my test. In the meantime, I will just spend my time training and she can spend her time complaining and making false accusations and false memes.”