Holly Holm Undecided on Weight Class For Next Bout

Holly Holm is still weighing her options following a victory at UFC 225.

On June 9, Holm welcomed Megan Anderson to the Octagon. The women’s featherweight clash took place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. “The Preacher’s Daughter” ended up taking a convincing unanimous decision.

Holm was coming off a loss to women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. That bout took place back in Dec. 2017. Many believe Holm gave Cyborg her toughest test to date. That’s why Holm is juggling bantamweight and featherweight.

As the number one ranked bantamweight and the clearest contender for Cyborg, Holm is in a unique situation. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour,” Holm said she’s in no rush to make a decision:

“I’m going to go to my team, talk to them. I always like to know what they think going forward, go to 135, stay at 145, I’ll just kind of put my thoughts together there, it takes me a minute to decompress from the fight. Some people get really excited, oh what do you want next, as soon as the fight is over some guys are calling out their next opponent. I really like to sit down and digest and take in everything that happened.”

Amanda Nunes reigns as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. After defeating Raquel Pennington, many feel there aren’t any worth challengers for Nunes. Ketlen Vieira and Sarah Kaufman may disagree, but it isn’t the general consensus. The problem with Holm’s number one position is the fact that she’s gone 1-2 in her last three bantamweight outings.

No matter what transpires, it seems like Holm is still hanging around when it comes to title contention. That’s why we’re asking you, the readers what you’d like to see “The Preacher’s Daughter” do next.

Which weight class do you believe Holly Holm should compete in next?