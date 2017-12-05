Holly Holm Uninterested in Competing Under Zuffa Boxing

Don’t expect Holly Holm to step back inside the squared circle.

Holm is a decorated boxer, who has won multiple world titles. She hung up her boxing gloves and captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title shortly after. She’ll have another shot at gold on Dec. 30 when she challenges women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

There has been some buzz surrounding Dana White’s desire to get Zuffa Boxing off the ground. When asked by reporters if she’d be interested in competing under the potential upcoming boxing banner, “The Preacher’s Daughter” made her answer clear (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I am done boxing. I don’t have the passion for it any more, and it hasn’t come back to me. Maybe that’s because I’m still fighting, so I don’t feel like I ever really retired.”

Despite her three-fight skid, which was recently snapped, Holm said she never considered returning to boxing.

“I didn’t know how I would feel when that fight was over, with a win if I’d be excited and want to do it again. With a loss, I’d probably want to do it again, because I wouldn’t want to end like that. When the fight was over, it was beautiful. It was in my hometown and they brought a beautiful bouquet, and I’m standing there thinking, ‘I can’t wait to take my boxing shoes off.’”