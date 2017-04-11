Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Planned For UFC Fight Night Event in Singapore

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Holly Holm
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A women’s bantamweight match-up between Holly Holm and Bethe Correia is on its way to UFC Fight Night 111.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to MMAFighting.com that Holm vs. Correia is being targeted for the event. UFC Fight Night 111 takes place on June 17 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Holm, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 135-pound champion, is currently on a three-fight losing skid. “The Preacher’s Daughter” hasn’t won a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since her shocking knockout victory over Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2015.

Correia is also in a bit of a rough stretch. She has gone 1-2-1 in her last four outings. After starting off her MMA career 9-0, the “Pitbull” was finished by Rousey in 34 seconds. She then fell short in a split decision loss to Raquel Pennington. Correia rebounded with a split decision win over Jessica Eye, but then fought Marion Reneau to a majority draw.

UFC Fight Night 111 will be the second event held by the UFC in Singapore. Their first event took place in Marina Bay back in Jan. 2014. A welterweight bout between Tarec Saffiedine and Hyun Gyu Lim headlined the card and was aired on UFC Fight Pass.

LATEST NEWS

UFC 211: Jessica Aguilar to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

0
Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211. Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator...
video

Michelle Waterson’s Fighting Career Began Thanks to Donald Cerrone

0
Michelle Waterson was already around MMA before she actually got into the real fight game. Waterson, who meets Rose Namajunas this Saturday night in the...
Aaron Highfill

Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

0
Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month. This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC 210 Weigh-In Drama: ‘People Love Conspiracy’

0
Daniel Cormier made 205 pounds during his second UFC 210 weigh-in attempt and "towel-gate" ran wild. This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Welcomes Title Bout With Cody Garbrandt

0
Demetrious Johnson isn't shying away from a potential bout against Cody Garbrandt. Despite being in different weight classes, Garbrandt expressed interest in fighting "Mighty Mouse"...