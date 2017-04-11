Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Planned For UFC Fight Night Event in Singapore

A women’s bantamweight match-up between Holly Holm and Bethe Correia is on its way to UFC Fight Night 111.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to MMAFighting.com that Holm vs. Correia is being targeted for the event. UFC Fight Night 111 takes place on June 17 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Holm, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 135-pound champion, is currently on a three-fight losing skid. “The Preacher’s Daughter” hasn’t won a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since her shocking knockout victory over Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2015.

Correia is also in a bit of a rough stretch. She has gone 1-2-1 in her last four outings. After starting off her MMA career 9-0, the “Pitbull” was finished by Rousey in 34 seconds. She then fell short in a split decision loss to Raquel Pennington. Correia rebounded with a split decision win over Jessica Eye, but then fought Marion Reneau to a majority draw.

UFC Fight Night 111 will be the second event held by the UFC in Singapore. Their first event took place in Marina Bay back in Jan. 2014. A welterweight bout between Tarec Saffiedine and Hyun Gyu Lim headlined the card and was aired on UFC Fight Pass.