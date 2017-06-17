Holly Holm Shatters Bethe Correia With Thunderous Head Kick

Finally, in our main event of the evening here at UFC Fight Night 111 from Singapore, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on former 135-pound title challenger Bethe Correia.

Round 1:

Both women not really throwing anything early on as they both seem to want to counter strike. Holm then lands a couple of nice side kicks to the body of Correia, before landing a nice kick to the chin of Correia that wobbles her a bit. Holm comes inside but Correia lands a nice left hook that forces Holm to exit the pocket.

The round comes to an end with little to no activity going on.

Round 2:

Holm lands a nice side kick to the body and Correia tries to come inside with a few shots but is unable to get her distance right. Correia then comes in with a nice right hand and Holm responds with another side kick to the body. The ref gives a warning for lack of action to both women and they both pick up the volume a little bit.

Correia lands a hard spinning back fist that gets a great reaction from the crowd. Holm lands a nice side kick to Correia’s body, but Correia comes in hard and takes’s Holm’s back with a clinch. The round ends with Correia on Holm’s back against the fence.

Round 3:

Holm starts things off with a nice left hand straight down the middle. Correia showboats and asks Holm to bring it to her – and Holm obliges. Holm delivers a thunderous head kick that stuns Correia and she follows it up with a uppercut that forces the ref to step in and wave things off.

Official Result: Holly Holm def. Bethe Correia via R3 KO (head kick and punch, 1:09)