Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie Will Headline UFC 208

The previously reported inaugural female featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will indeed headline UFC 208.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the decision recently.

It had been rumored that a possible featherweight unification match between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway would secure the February headline billing, but Holloway is injured and unable to train.

Holm is coming off back-to-back losses to Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko. The loss to Tate was for the bantamweight title and her first defense of the belt.

UFC 208 takes place February 11 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Along with Holm vs. de Randamie, Travis Browne faces Derrick Lewis, Glover Teixeira battles Jared Cannonier and Dustin Poirier squares off against Jim Miller.