Holly Holm Will Hold Out for Germaine de Randamie, According to the Fighter’s Manager

By
Adam Haynes
-
1
Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Ed Mulholland of USA TODAY Sports

The UFC’s offer of a fight for the former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Fight Night 111 will not be accepted.

That is according to Holm’s manager Lenny Fresquez, who indicated to MMAJunkie that they are pretty much holding out for Germaine de Randamie:

“I haven’t even spoken with Mike Winkeljohn or Holly yet,” Lenny Fresquez today told MMAjunkie. “I have not received a contract.”

Fresquez did say that Holm does want to fight this summer, but that the former champion has her heart set on a rematch with the Dutchwoman. Holm is also reluctant to agree to any other fight until she knows the status of de Randamie’s potential injury after their fight at UFC 208.

“(The UFC) hasn’t been able to see what’s going on with her hand,” the manager said. “They don’t know if she’s having surgery, if she’s not having surgery.”

